Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OTIS, WHR, BAC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Otis Worldwide Corp (Symbol: OTIS), where a total of 15,652 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.6% of OTIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 7,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 769,200 underlying shares of OTIS. Below is a chart showing OTIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) saw options trading volume of 2,987 contracts, representing approximately 298,700 underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 541,720 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 195,448 contracts, representing approximately 19.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 18,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OTIS options, WHR options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.