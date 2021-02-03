Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OSTK, MDB, BKNG

BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK), where a total volume of 41,029 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100.2% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 4,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,800 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 5,856 contracts, representing approximately 585,600 underlying shares or approximately 83.5% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 701,060 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 3,481 contracts, representing approximately 348,100 underlying shares or approximately 81.4% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 427,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1550 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1550 strike highlighted in orange:

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information.

