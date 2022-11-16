Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OSH, PRFT, FDX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oak Street Health Inc (Symbol: OSH), where a total of 8,464 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 846,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.9% of OSH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,600 underlying shares of OSH. Below is a chart showing OSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Perficient Inc (Symbol: PRFT) options are showing a volume of 1,083 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 108,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of PRFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 227,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,900 underlying shares of PRFT. Below is a chart showing PRFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 15,063 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,500 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

