Markets
OSH

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OSH, PRFT, FDX

November 16, 2022 — 04:38 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oak Street Health Inc (Symbol: OSH), where a total of 8,464 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 846,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.9% of OSH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,600 underlying shares of OSH. Below is a chart showing OSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Perficient Inc (Symbol: PRFT) options are showing a volume of 1,083 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 108,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of PRFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 227,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,900 underlying shares of PRFT. Below is a chart showing PRFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 15,063 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,500 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OSH options, PRFT options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 General Motors Average Annual Return
 Funds Holding GPM
 OLP Price Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OSH
PRFT
FDX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.