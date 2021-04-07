Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ORCL, YELP, TROX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total of 67,561 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.2% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 6,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 694,000 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Yelp Inc (Symbol: YELP) saw options trading volume of 3,502 contracts, representing approximately 350,200 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of YELP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 829,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,200 underlying shares of YELP. Below is a chart showing YELP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX) saw options trading volume of 6,780 contracts, representing approximately 678,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of TROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of TROX. Below is a chart showing TROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, YELP options, or TROX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

