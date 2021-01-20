Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OMCL, MMM, DBX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Omnicell Inc (Symbol: OMCL), where a total volume of 2,178 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 217,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.8% of OMCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 404,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 1,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,300 underlying shares of OMCL. Below is a chart showing OMCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 14,082 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,900 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dropbox Inc (Symbol: DBX) options are showing a volume of 34,662 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of DBX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 5,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,800 underlying shares of DBX. Below is a chart showing DBX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

