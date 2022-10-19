Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OLPX, GKOS, UIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Olaplex Holdings Inc (Symbol: OLPX), where a total volume of 27,438 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91% of OLPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 9,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 958,200 underlying shares of OLPX. Below is a chart showing OLPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Glaukos Corp (Symbol: GKOS) options are showing a volume of 3,120 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 312,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.5% of GKOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 369,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,000 underlying shares of GKOS. Below is a chart showing GKOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Unisys Corp (Symbol: UIS) saw options trading volume of 3,655 contracts, representing approximately 365,500 underlying shares or approximately 82.8% of UIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 441,395 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,000 underlying shares of UIS. Below is a chart showing UIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OLPX options, GKOS options, or UIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.