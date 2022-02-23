Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OLED, FL, IAA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED), where a total of 4,131 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 413,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 102.6% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month of 402,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 2,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,700 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) saw options trading volume of 16,432 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 100.5% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring February 25, 2022, with 4,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,900 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And IAA Inc (Symbol: IAA) saw options trading volume of 21,165 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 99.7% of IAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 20,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of IAA. Below is a chart showing IAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OLED options, FL options, or IAA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.