Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OLED, FL, IAA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED), where a total of 4,131 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 413,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 102.6% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month of 402,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 2,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,700 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) saw options trading volume of 16,432 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 100.5% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring February 25, 2022, with 4,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,900 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And IAA Inc (Symbol: IAA) saw options trading volume of 21,165 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 99.7% of IAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 20,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of IAA. Below is a chart showing IAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

