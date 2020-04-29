Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OLED, CCXI, BYND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED), where a total volume of 4,280 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 428,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96.4% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 443,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,000 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (Symbol: CCXI) saw options trading volume of 4,880 contracts, representing approximately 488,000 underlying shares or approximately 96.3% of CCXI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 506,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,800 underlying shares of CCXI. Below is a chart showing CCXI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) options are showing a volume of 52,268 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.9% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 01, 2020, with 9,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 910,200 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OLED options, CCXI options, or BYND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

