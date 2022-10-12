Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, AXP, AA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total volume of 19,255 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.3% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring October 14, 2022, with 2,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,800 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:
American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 13,662 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,000 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 39,054 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring October 14, 2022, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:
