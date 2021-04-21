Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OCDX, AAL, SBNY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (Symbol: OCDX), where a total of 4,446 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 444,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.4% of OCDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,800 underlying shares of OCDX. Below is a chart showing OCDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) saw options trading volume of 154,044 contracts, representing approximately 15.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 11,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Signature Bank (Symbol: SBNY) options are showing a volume of 2,593 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 259,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of SBNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 589,220 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,800 underlying shares of SBNY. Below is a chart showing SBNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

