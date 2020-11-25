Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NWL, SWKS, DIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL), where a total volume of 38,620 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 116.2% of NWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 9,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 936,300 underlying shares of NWL. Below is a chart showing NWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) saw options trading volume of 16,105 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 67.1% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring November 27, 2020, with 1,957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,700 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 79,618 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 64.1% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 4,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 465,800 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NWL options, SWKS options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

