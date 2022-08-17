Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NVT, RNG, AMC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT), where a total of 4,019 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 401,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.9% of NVT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 638,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of NVT. Below is a chart showing NVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG) options are showing a volume of 16,124 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,900 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 315,770 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 31.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.5% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 25,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NVT options, RNG options, or AMC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.