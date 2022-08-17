Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NVT, RNG, AMC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT), where a total of 4,019 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 401,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.9% of NVT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 638,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of NVT. Below is a chart showing NVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG) options are showing a volume of 16,124 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,900 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 315,770 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 31.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.5% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 25,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

