Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NVRO, MVIS, ETN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nevro Corp (Symbol: NVRO), where a total of 3,284 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 328,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63% of NVRO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 520,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,000 underlying shares of NVRO. Below is a chart showing NVRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Microvision Inc. (Symbol: MVIS) saw options trading volume of 18,860 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 63% of MVIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 4,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,400 underlying shares of MVIS. Below is a chart showing MVIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN) options are showing a volume of 10,028 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.4% of ETN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 4,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,400 underlying shares of ETN. Below is a chart showing ETN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NVRO options, MVIS options, or ETN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.