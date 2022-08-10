Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NVRO, MVIS, ETN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nevro Corp (Symbol: NVRO), where a total of 3,284 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 328,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63% of NVRO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 520,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,000 underlying shares of NVRO. Below is a chart showing NVRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Microvision Inc. (Symbol: MVIS) saw options trading volume of 18,860 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 63% of MVIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 4,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,400 underlying shares of MVIS. Below is a chart showing MVIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN) options are showing a volume of 10,028 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.4% of ETN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 4,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,400 underlying shares of ETN. Below is a chart showing ETN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVRO options, MVIS options, or ETN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

