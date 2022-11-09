Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NVAX, YETI, REGN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX), where a total of 33,307 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring November 11, 2022, with 5,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 553,100 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI) saw options trading volume of 7,303 contracts, representing approximately 730,300 underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring November 11, 2022, with 1,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,400 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 4,395 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 439,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 709,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $760 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,300 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $760 strike highlighted in orange:

