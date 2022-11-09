Markets
NVAX

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NVAX, YETI, REGN

November 09, 2022 — 03:32 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX), where a total of 33,307 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring November 11, 2022, with 5,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 553,100 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI) saw options trading volume of 7,303 contracts, representing approximately 730,300 underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring November 11, 2022, with 1,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,400 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 4,395 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 439,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 709,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $760 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,300 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $760 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NVAX options, YETI options, or REGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NANR
 CDW Videos
 COO Next Dividend Date

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVAX
YETI
REGN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.