Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NUS, CRWD, ARCB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: NUS), where a total volume of 2,805 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 280,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.9% of NUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 319,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,900 underlying shares of NUS. Below is a chart showing NUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 28,431 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 83.9% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 3,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,500 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

And ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB) saw options trading volume of 1,368 contracts, representing approximately 136,800 underlying shares or approximately 80.5% of ARCB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 169,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,400 underlying shares of ARCB. Below is a chart showing ARCB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NUS options, CRWD options, or ARCB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

