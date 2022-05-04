Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NOW, WYNN, RCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total of 7,413 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 741,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.7% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 2,478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,800 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 11,102 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 1,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,100 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 10,926 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $78 strike put option expiring May 06, 2022, with 765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,500 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:

