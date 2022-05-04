Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NOW, WYNN, RCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total of 7,413 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 741,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.7% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 2,478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,800 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 11,102 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 1,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,100 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 10,926 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $78 strike put option expiring May 06, 2022, with 765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,500 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NOW options, WYNN options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.