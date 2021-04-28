Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NOW, RTX, GNRC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 5,534 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 553,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.1% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $565 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,100 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $565 strike highlighted in orange:

Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX) saw options trading volume of 31,510 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 6,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 636,600 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 2,547 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 254,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 539,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,000 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NOW options, RTX options, or GNRC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

