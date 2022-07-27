Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NOW, PAG, ADP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 10,234 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.4% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring July 29, 2022, with 542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,200 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG) options are showing a volume of 2,107 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 210,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of PAG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 388,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,300 underlying shares of PAG. Below is a chart showing PAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) options are showing a volume of 7,861 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 786,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of ADP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,200 underlying shares of ADP. Below is a chart showing ADP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

