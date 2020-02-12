Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NOW, DUK, PRU

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total of 9,988 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 998,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.2% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,000 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) saw options trading volume of 13,844 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of DUK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 5,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,000 underlying shares of DUK. Below is a chart showing DUK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) options are showing a volume of 9,169 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 916,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of PRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 5,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,400 underlying shares of PRU. Below is a chart showing PRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

