Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NOW, DD, STAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 12,497 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.2% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring June 05, 2020, with 4,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 475,700 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

DuPont (Symbol: DD) saw options trading volume of 34,153 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring June 12, 2020, with 10,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Extended Stay America Inc (Symbol: STAY) saw options trading volume of 16,366 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of STAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 8,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 847,900 underlying shares of STAY. Below is a chart showing STAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

