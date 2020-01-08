Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NOW, CVS, GIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 7,974 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 797,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.4% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 10, 2020, with 1,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,700 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 28,448 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,300 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) options are showing a volume of 22,490 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of GIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 9,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 905,900 underlying shares of GIS. Below is a chart showing GIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

