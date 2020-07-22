Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NOC, WORK, INTC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), where a total of 4,592 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 459,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.1% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,400 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Slack Technologies Inc (Symbol: WORK) options are showing a volume of 81,742 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of WORK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,700 underlying shares of WORK. Below is a chart showing WORK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 87,443 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 9,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 931,300 underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

