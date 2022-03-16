Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NOC, MS, FBK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), where a total of 6,322 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 632,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.4% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $655 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,600 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $655 strike highlighted in orange:
Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 53,404 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,300 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And FB Financial Corp (Symbol: FBK) options are showing a volume of 520 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 52,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of FBK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 121,395 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of FBK. Below is a chart showing FBK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NOC options, MS options, or FBK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
