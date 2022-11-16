Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NNOX, UAL, JNJ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nano-X Imaging Ltd (Symbol: NNOX), where a total of 1,681 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 168,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.1% of NNOX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 399,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,000 underlying shares of NNOX. Below is a chart showing NNOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 40,890 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,600 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:
And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 28,831 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring November 25, 2022, with 4,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,200 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
