Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NKTR, CACC, ASIX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nektar Therapeutics (Symbol: NKTR), where a total of 12,680 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.6% of NKTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,600 underlying shares of NKTR. Below is a chart showing NKTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Credit Acceptance Corp (Symbol: CACC) saw options trading volume of 518 contracts, representing approximately 51,800 underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of CACC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 92,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,800 underlying shares of CACC. Below is a chart showing CACC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
And AdvanSix Inc (Symbol: ASIX) saw options trading volume of 1,030 contracts, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of ASIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 184,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,100 underlying shares of ASIX. Below is a chart showing ASIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NKTR options, CACC options, or ASIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
