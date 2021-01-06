Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NKE, VMC, GE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total volume of 30,140 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 5,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,100 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC) saw options trading volume of 3,689 contracts, representing approximately 368,900 underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of VMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 781,840 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,500 underlying shares of VMC. Below is a chart showing VMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) saw options trading volume of 348,244 contracts, representing approximately 34.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 76.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 43,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:

