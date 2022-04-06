Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NKE, PENN, MAR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total of 38,069 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.4% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $127 strike put option expiring April 22, 2022, with 2,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,300 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:

Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 15,534 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,900 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 9,270 contracts, representing approximately 927,000 underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,300 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NKE options, PENN options, or MAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.