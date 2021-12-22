Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NKE, PAYX, WHR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total of 65,532 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.4% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 10,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX) saw options trading volume of 13,232 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 78.6% of PAYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,600 underlying shares of PAYX. Below is a chart showing PAYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 3,361 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 336,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 636,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,000 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

