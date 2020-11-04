Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NKE, LCII, BLK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total volume of 20,660 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.8% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring November 06, 2020, with 1,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,400 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

LCI Industries (Symbol: LCII) saw options trading volume of 421 contracts, representing approximately 42,100 underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of LCII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 96,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of LCII. Below is a chart showing LCII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 2,630 contracts, representing approximately 263,000 underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 602,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $655 strike call option expiring November 13, 2020, with 368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,800 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $655 strike highlighted in orange:

