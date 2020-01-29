Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NKE, ANET, AMAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total volume of 22,168 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.9% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 442,800 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 2,878 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 287,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 705,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,300 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 24,755 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,000 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NKE options, ANET options, or AMAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.