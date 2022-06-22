Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NFLX, XXII, RADI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 132,740 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 144.9% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 6,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 663,300 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

22nd Century Group Inc (Symbol: XXII) options are showing a volume of 18,683 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 136.6% of XXII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 8,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 846,100 underlying shares of XXII. Below is a chart showing XXII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

And Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: RADI) options are showing a volume of 16,591 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130.1% of RADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of RADI. Below is a chart showing RADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

