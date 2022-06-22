Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NFLX, XXII, RADI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 132,740 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 144.9% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 6,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 663,300 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
22nd Century Group Inc (Symbol: XXII) options are showing a volume of 18,683 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 136.6% of XXII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 8,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 846,100 underlying shares of XXII. Below is a chart showing XXII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:
And Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: RADI) options are showing a volume of 16,591 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130.1% of RADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of RADI. Below is a chart showing RADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, XXII options, or RADI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.