Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NFLX, SPG, FGEN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 89,386 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 237.7% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 5,673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 567,300 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) saw options trading volume of 76,331 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 229.8% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 14,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And FibroGen Inc (Symbol: FGEN) saw options trading volume of 20,476 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 213.5% of FGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 959,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,900 underlying shares of FGEN. Below is a chart showing FGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

