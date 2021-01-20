Markets
NFLX

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NFLX, NVDA, ZM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 758,579 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 75.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 1795.2% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 67,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 170,541 contracts, representing approximately 17.1 million underlying shares or approximately 230% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 11,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 120,761 contracts, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares or approximately 166.1% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 6,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 689,000 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, NVDA options, or ZM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NFLX NVDA ZM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular