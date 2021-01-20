Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NFLX, NVDA, ZM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 758,579 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 75.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 1795.2% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 67,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 170,541 contracts, representing approximately 17.1 million underlying shares or approximately 230% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 11,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 120,761 contracts, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares or approximately 166.1% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 6,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 689,000 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

