Markets
NFLX

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NFLX, GOGO, WSM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 74,645 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 117.7% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 4,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 455,000 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO) options are showing a volume of 19,360 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.2% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 4,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,400 underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM) saw options trading volume of 11,857 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 105.7% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 3,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,600 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, GOGO options, or WSM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NFLX GOGO WSM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest