Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NFLX, GOGO, WSM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 74,645 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 117.7% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 4,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 455,000 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO) options are showing a volume of 19,360 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.2% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 4,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,400 underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM) saw options trading volume of 11,857 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 105.7% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 3,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,600 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

