Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NFLX, FIVE, CMG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 93,889 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 305.7% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $630 strike put option expiring December 03, 2021, with 4,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,400 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $630 strike highlighted in orange:

Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) saw options trading volume of 11,036 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 234.1% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 471,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring December 03, 2021, with 727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,700 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 4,464 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 446,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 212.4% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 210,145 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1700 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,700 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1700 strike highlighted in orange:

