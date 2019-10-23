Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NFLX, FIS, NVDA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 108,492 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.2% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring October 25, 2019, with 6,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 626,200 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS) options are showing a volume of 23,620 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.6% of FIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 9,925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 992,500 underlying shares of FIS. Below is a chart showing FIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 59,822 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.4% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring October 25, 2019, with 4,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 473,700 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

