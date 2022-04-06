Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NFLX, CZR, MSFT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 78,034 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 151.3% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $365 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 565,800 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 18,032 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring April 08, 2022, with 2,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,000 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 235,440 contracts, representing approximately 23.5 million underlying shares or approximately 79.2% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring April 08, 2022, with 13,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, CZR options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

