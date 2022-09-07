Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NEM, PINS, SI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM), where a total volume of 37,314 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.7% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 4,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 475,000 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:
Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) saw options trading volume of 56,097 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 6,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,100 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Silvergate Capital Corp (Symbol: SI) options are showing a volume of 2,448 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 244,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of SI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 560,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,000 underlying shares of SI. Below is a chart showing SI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NEM options, PINS options, or SI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
