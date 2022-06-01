Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NEM, AXSM, FIVE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM), where a total volume of 27,352 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.7% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 9,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 960,500 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) options are showing a volume of 4,068 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 406,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 958,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,900 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) saw options trading volume of 4,709 contracts, representing approximately 470,900 underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $131 strike put option expiring June 03, 2022, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $131 strike highlighted in orange:
