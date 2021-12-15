Markets
NDSN

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NDSN, SPT, PYPL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN), where a total volume of 921 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 92,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.8% of NDSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 162,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,600 underlying shares of NDSN. Below is a chart showing NDSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Sprout Social Inc (Symbol: SPT) options are showing a volume of 2,888 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 288,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of SPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 508,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,100 underlying shares of SPT. Below is a chart showing SPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 98,984 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 9,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 921,800 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NDSN options, SPT options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NDSN SPT PYPL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular