Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NDSN, SPT, PYPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN), where a total volume of 921 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 92,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.8% of NDSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 162,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,600 underlying shares of NDSN. Below is a chart showing NDSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Sprout Social Inc (Symbol: SPT) options are showing a volume of 2,888 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 288,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of SPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 508,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,100 underlying shares of SPT. Below is a chart showing SPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 98,984 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 9,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 921,800 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NDSN options, SPT options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

