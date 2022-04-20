Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NCR, CMG, ATHA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR), where a total volume of 29,613 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 252.8% of NCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 559,100 underlying shares of NCR. Below is a chart showing NCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 4,558 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 455,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 246.1% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 185,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1400 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,100 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1400 strike highlighted in orange:
And Athira Pharma Inc (Symbol: ATHA) options are showing a volume of 7,334 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 733,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 212.7% of ATHA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 344,810 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 389,000 underlying shares of ATHA. Below is a chart showing ATHA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NCR options, CMG options, or ATHA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.