Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NCR, CMG, ATHA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR), where a total volume of 29,613 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 252.8% of NCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 559,100 underlying shares of NCR. Below is a chart showing NCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 4,558 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 455,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 246.1% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 185,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1400 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,100 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Athira Pharma Inc (Symbol: ATHA) options are showing a volume of 7,334 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 733,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 212.7% of ATHA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 344,810 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 389,000 underlying shares of ATHA. Below is a chart showing ATHA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NCR options, CMG options, or ATHA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

