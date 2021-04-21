Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NCLH, AVYA, MU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH), where a total volume of 103,400 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.4% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 6,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 652,000 underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Avaya Holdings Corp (Symbol: AVYA) saw options trading volume of 3,942 contracts, representing approximately 394,200 underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of AVYA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 835,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,500 underlying shares of AVYA. Below is a chart showing AVYA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 100,138 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 17,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

