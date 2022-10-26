Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NBR, PACB, HEI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nabors Industries Ltd (Symbol: NBR), where a total of 882 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 88,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.6% of NBR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 138,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of NBR. Below is a chart showing NBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (Symbol: PACB) saw options trading volume of 35,499 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 63.5% of PACB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 751,500 underlying shares of PACB. Below is a chart showing PACB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI) saw options trading volume of 1,788 contracts, representing approximately 178,800 underlying shares or approximately 62.4% of HEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 286,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,400 underlying shares of HEI. Below is a chart showing HEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

