Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NBEV, SPLK, TTD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in New Age Beverages Corp (Symbol: NBEV), where a total volume of 29,536 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 142.3% of NBEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 7,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 708,900 underlying shares of NBEV. Below is a chart showing NBEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) saw options trading volume of 20,395 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 140% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,900 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 19,700 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128.2% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $197.50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,900 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $197.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NBEV options, SPLK options, or TTD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

