Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MU, NKE, DIS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total of 169,360 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.1% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 35.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 24,971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 62,572 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 4,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 412,400 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 120,675 contracts, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 6,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 660,300 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

