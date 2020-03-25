Markets
MU

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MU, NKE, DIS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total of 169,360 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.1% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 35.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 24,971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 62,572 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 4,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 412,400 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 120,675 contracts, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 6,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 660,300 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MU options, NKE options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MU NKE DIS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular