Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MTCH, ZS, MPW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), where a total of 16,011 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.3% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $138 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 3,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,300 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $138 strike highlighted in orange:

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 13,334 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $540 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,400 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 15,850 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 11,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

