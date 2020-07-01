Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MTCH, W, SONO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), where a total volume of 25,083 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 98.8% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 6,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 603,500 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 18,188 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 84.8% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring July 02, 2020, with 1,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,100 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sonos Inc (Symbol: SONO) saw options trading volume of 56,324 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 73.3% of SONO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 23,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of SONO. Below is a chart showing SONO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

