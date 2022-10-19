Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MTB, EA, ABT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB), where a total volume of 5,239 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 523,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55% of MTB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 951,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,800 underlying shares of MTB. Below is a chart showing MTB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) options are showing a volume of 8,879 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 887,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,547 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,700 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) saw options trading volume of 31,212 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,400 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MTB options, EA options, or ABT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

