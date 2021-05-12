Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MSTR, SAGE, PENN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 3,780 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 378,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.4% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 596,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring May 14, 2021, with 145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,500 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Sage Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SAGE) saw options trading volume of 2,894 contracts, representing approximately 289,400 underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of SAGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 465,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 1,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,900 underlying shares of SAGE. Below is a chart showing SAGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 28,933 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 14, 2021, with 4,838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,800 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, SAGE options, or PENN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

