Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MSI, TEAM, RH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Motorola Solutions Inc (Symbol: MSI), where a total volume of 5,779 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 577,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.8% of MSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,400 underlying shares of MSI. Below is a chart showing MSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM) saw options trading volume of 5,844 contracts, representing approximately 584,400 underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,700 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 7,792 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 779,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,800 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSI options, TEAM options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

